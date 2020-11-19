3 Things to Know Today

1. Pfizer says their COVID-19 vaccine is 95 percent effective, safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying from the virus, according to new test results. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is on standby to publicly debate the data in early December. Earlier this week, competitor Moderna Inc. also announced similar effectiveness of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate, using snippet of the genetic code of the coronavirus to train the body to recognize if the real virus comes along.
2. A deal was made with PBS and now the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air. In October, Apple TV+ became the new home for the Peanuts holiday specials, which sparked an outcry from viewers who were used to seeing the specials on network TV. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Nov. 22 on PBS and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be aired on Dec. 13.
3. The Minnesota Timberwolves chose Anthony Edwards as their No. 1 pick Wednesday night in an NBA draft that was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. Edwards averaged 19.1 points for the Georgia Bulldogs, a leader among all freshmen. Training camps start in early December, with the season set to start Dec. 22.
