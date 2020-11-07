3 Things to Know Today

1. A positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the first and second grade crew at Breckenridge Elementary School. The administration made the decision to move first and second grade students to distance learning from Tuesday Nov. 10 to Tuesday, Nov. 17. Monday, Nov. 9 was already scheduled as a non-student contact day. First and second graders will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Teachers and students in the first and second grade classrooms should quarantine until then. Students in these classrooms may not attend Fun Club or Youth Activities during this time.
2. Today’s birthdays include Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949), author; Christiaan Barnard (1922-2001), surgeon; Bonnie Raitt (1949- ), musician; Kazuo Ishiguro (1954- ), author; Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), actor; Gordon Ramsay, (1966- ), chef; Parker Posey (1968- ), actress; Tech N9ne (1971- ), rapper; David Muir (1973- ), TV journalist; Tara Reid (1975- ), actress.
3. This day in history: In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon. Kennedy was 43 years old, the youngest elected president in U.S. history. President Donald Trump, 70, is the oldest person to assume the presidency to date.
