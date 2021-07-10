3 Things to Know Today

1. As the highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant continues to spread rapidly across the United States and elsewhere around the world, scientists and other health experts are warning that indoor mask mandates and other public health measures will likely make a return in the U.S. this fall.

2. Richard Branson hopes to beat Jeff Bezos into space Sunday with the sort of high-profile act that made the British billionaire famous and helped him build his Virgin Group into a global brand. The launch, assuming no weather or technical issues, is scheduled nine days before Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc. founder, is slated to be part of the first crew carried by his own space-tourism company, Blue Origin LLC.

3. Due to errors and production issues we have reprinted the Legion baseball cards. You can find them in today’s issue on pages B1-3.

