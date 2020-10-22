3 Things to Know Today

1. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
The City of Wahpeton Ordinances prohibits parking on public streets at the beginning of snow removal operations each year, which runs from November 1st to April 1st. On-street parking is prohibited between the hours from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. The purpose of this winter parking ban is to allow winter maintenance crews unobstructed snow removal and ice control routes in order to obtain maximum effectiveness of their efforts. Police Officers may issue parking violations during snow plowing or snow removal operations in accordance with city ordinances. Vehicles which impede or prevent snow or ice control equipment from proceeding or which are deemed a public safety hazard shall be turned over immediately to Police Department and may be tagged and towed. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
2.THIS DAY IN HISTORY In 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced a naval and air “quarantine” of Cuba in a televised speech, after the discovery of Soviet missiles there.
3. TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christopher Lloyd (1938- ), actor; Jeff Goldblum (1952- ), actor; Bob Odenkirk (1962- ).
