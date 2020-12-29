3 things to know today

1. Individual $600 COVID-19 relief checks are expected to be distributed beginning this week, but the timing is not completely certain. Experts say it will take at least two weeks for the Treasury Department to get cash into individuals’ bank accounts, CNN reported. To learn more about the relief package, turn to page A2.
2. There’s less than five days left of 2020, and still plenty of time to send us your winter photos. You can email them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for an opportunity to appear in print. We’d love to see what’s putting smiles on your faces this season.
3. Famous people with a Dec. 29 birthday include chemist and inventor Charles Goodyear (1800-1860); 17th U.S. President Andrew Johnson (1808-1875); actress Mary Tyler Moore (1936-2017); Academy Award winner Jon Voight (1938-); actor Ted Danson (1947-) and actor Jude Law (1972-).
