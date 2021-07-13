3 Things to Know Today

1. The Community Band will perform at Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the band shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
2. More outdoors activities: The Junior Wildlife Club’s monthly fishing activity is fishing at Mooreton Pond from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club will meet there at 7:30 p.m.
3. Planned water outage for south Breckenridge Thursday, July 15. Breckenridge Public Utilities is planning a water outage for all of south Breckenridge, including homes and businesses. This outage is expected to be from approximately 8am to 5 pm on Thursday, July 15. This outage is necessary to complete work on the water mains for the South Side Drainage Improvement Project along New York Avenue. More information on page A2.
