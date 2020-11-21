3 Things to Know Today

1. As students plan to head home for the holidays, colleges are stressing to them to get tested for COVID-19 to keep the infections from spreading further. Thousands of cases have been connected to campuses since some colleges reopened this fall, forcing students to quarantine in dorms and moving classes online. Nationwide, more than 11.7 million people have been infected with the virus.
2. “The Reluctant Dragon,” NDSCS’ fall play, will be presented via YouTube at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29. The public is invited to watch the performance online at https://youtu.be/F8tQ_Ru8dmw.
3. Celebrating a Sunday, Nov. 22 birthday are former U.S. First Lady Abigail Adams (1744-1818); aviation pioneer Wiley Post (1898-1935); comedian Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004); tennis legend Billie Jean King (1943-); “Little” Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band (1950-); Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads (1950-); actress Jamie Lee Curtis (1958-); “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo (1967-) and “Avengers” star Scarlett Johansson (1984-).
