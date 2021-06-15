3 Things to Know Today

1. NATO leaders on Monday declared China a constant security challenge. In a summit statement, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security,” AP News reported.
2. One person died and another was injured when a car plowed into protesters in Minneapolis Sunday night. The neighborhood where the incident took place has been the scene of ongoing protests since June 3, when members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force shot and killed Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black father of three who was sitting in a parked vehicle at the time.
3. The Girl Scouts have 15 million unsold boxes of cookies. As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.