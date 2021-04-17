3 Things To Know Today

1. Chahinkapa Zoo’s Cleanup Day is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Bring your gloves, shovels and enthusiasm!
2. The U.S. economic recovery is accelerating as stimulus money, COVID-19 vaccinations and business re-openings spur a surge in consumer spending, a drop in layoffs and a bounce back in factory output, the Wall Street Journal reported. Retail sales jumped 9.8 percent in March, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Jobless claims dropped to 576,000 last week from 769,000 the week before.
3. Sunday, April 18 birthdays include those of James Woods (1947- ), actor; Jeff Dunham (1962- ), ventriloquist/comedian; Conan O'Brien (1963- ), TV personality; David Tennant (1971- ), actor; Eli Roth (1972- ), filmmaker; Derrick Brooks (1973- ), football player; Edgar Wright (1974- ), filmmaker; Miguel Cabrera (1983- ), baseball player; America Ferrera (1984- ), actress; Chloe Bennet (1992- ), actress.
