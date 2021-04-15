3 Things to Know Today

1. Vaccine pause: Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer after U.S. health advisers told the government Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the potential risk really is, the Associated Press reported. Read more about the pause on today’s Health page.

2. Bernard Madoff, the infamous architect of an epic securities swindle that burned thousands of investors, outfoxed regulators and earned him a 150-year prison term, died behind bars early Wednesday. He was 82.

3. President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28, just before his 100th day in office. He is expected to make his case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he announced earlier in April.

Tags

Load comments