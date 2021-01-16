3 Things to Know Today

1. N.D. National Guard to provide support on Inauguration Day. The N.D. National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann announced additional support to the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. Approximately 130 soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company will join 20 previously scheduled N.D. Guard members in support of the 59th presidential inauguration. The unit is headquartered in Dickinson, N.D., with a detachment in Bismarck. Some soldiers departed Friday afternoon with the balance departing over the weekend via three Texas Air National Guard transport aircraft.
2. Good karma: A North Carolina nurse who works in the COVID unit at a long-term facility in Durham won a $1 million jackpot, the North Carolina Education Lottery said this week. She chose the lump sum of $600,000, and will take home $424,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.
3. Bicycling has increased in popularity during the pandemic. Rail trails, paths built on disused railway tracks, and other recreational routes have proved invaluable respites for many during the last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.