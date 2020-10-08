3 Things to Know Today

1. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: As of Wednesday afternoon, 8 1/2 Avenue North in Wahpeton is closed at Fourth Street North for repairs to the storm sewer. The road is anticipated to be open by the end of the day Thursday, Oct. 8. Residents living along 8 1/2 Avenue North will be able to access the street from Third Street North. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
2. North Dakota’s three leading candidates for the state’s one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will debate Thursday, Oct. 8. Incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., faces Libertarian challenger Steven Peterson and Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger Zach Raknerud. The live event will be broadcast at 7 p.m. through Prairie Public Broadcasting’s TV and radio networks, on Facebook and at video.prairiepublic.org.
3. A second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is still scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 as of Wednesday evening. The second debate will follow a town hall meeting format and be presented in Miami. It is unknown if changes to the debate will occur as a result of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
