3 Things to Know Today

1. Fall back: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 1. We gain an hour, so set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before you go to bed.
2. COVID-19 Community Testing: The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) works in partnership with communities to provide safe and free on-site COVID-19 testing in areas with outbreaks, increasing cases, or other barriers to access existing test sites.
Visit COVID-19 Community Testing (https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/community.html/) to sign up for an appointment or learn more. Locally, Fergus Falls will host a testing site from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 4, 12-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Fergus Falls Armory located at 421 E Cecil Ave. in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
3. As early voting breaks records across the country, political analysts and campaigns are reviewing data on the voters to determine who is voting and who is winning. Many Americans’ choices don’t align with their party registration, and even though registered Democrats are outpacing registered Republicans by 14 percentage points, polls show Republicans have heeded President Trump’s baseless warnings about mail voting, and large numbers intend to vote on Election Day. As of Friday afternoon 86.8 million people have voted in the presidential election already.
