3 Things to Know Today

1. Protesters stormed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to halt the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The move overwhelmed Capitol Police, who evacuated members of Congress as violence escalated. A curfew of 6 p.m. was set by the Washington, D.C. mayor. Before the riots began, Republicans in both chambers had planned to object to the count and delay the inevitable certification of Biden’s win. President Trump directed the National Guard and other “federal protective services” to assist with responding to the rioters. President-Elect Biden appeared on TV just after 4 p.m. ET to deplore what he called disorder, not dissent. A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest later died.
2. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general.
3. Minnesota Dept. of Health reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, and 81,167 Minnesotans have received a vaccine.
