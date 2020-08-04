3 things to know today

1. The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Tuesday evening, Aug. 4. The application will run from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening. The mosquito control product used by the City is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer, and as an added measure of safety, may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place. For more info, contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565 or visit www.wahpeton.com/vectorcontrol.
2. Minn. Gov. Tim Walz Monday announced he has requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would free up low-interest loans to help property owners rebuild after civil unrest caused extensive property damage in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
3. This day in history: In 1993, two Los Angeles police officers were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King's civil rights.
