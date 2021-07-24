3 Things to Know Today

1. Have you signed up for our free NABUR social media platform? Click the NABUR link on our website to get started.
2. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Sen.Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in introducing the Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act, a bill to address the rapid increase in the number of “smash-and-grab” thefts targeted at federally licensed gun dealers. The ATF has reported a 43 percent increase in the number of FFL burglaries and a 15 percent decrease in the number of FFL robberies from 2019 to 2020.
3. The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee was ordered freed Friday on $250 million bail to face charges he secretly worked as an agent for the the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. Tom Barrack, 74, will be subject to electronic monitoring and largely confined to his residence after he is arraigned Monday in a New York courtroom. He was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles near his home.
