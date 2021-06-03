3 Things to Know Today

1. Hundreds of lakes in U.S., Europe are losing oxygen. A study found declining oxygen could lead to increased fish kills, algal blooms and methane emissions. Researchers examined the temperature and dissolved oxygen — the amount of oxygen in the water — in nearly 400 lakes and found that declines were widespread. Their study, published Wednesday, found dissolved oxygen fell 5.5 percent in surface waters of these lakes and 18.6 percent in deep waters, AP News reported.
2. President Biden is pushing for voting rights laws as states pass restrictions. The Texas Legislature moved closer to passing a bill that would reduce early voting hours, tighten voter identification requirements for absentee ballots and eliminate ballot drop boxes and drive-thru voting centers. The bill was blocked when Texas Democrats walked off the House floor.
3. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are a go. “Barring Armageddon that we can’t see or anticipate, these things are a go,” Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound said. Tokyo is currently under a COVID-19 state of emergency.
