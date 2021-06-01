3 Things to Know Today

1. June marks the beginning of Pride Month. LGBT History Month originated in the U.S. and was first celebrated in 1994. Pride Month occurs in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York, where plainclothes police raided a gay bar.
2. This month has a host of quirky holidays and commemorative weeks. Some of the most notable: Turkey Lovers Month, Lightning Safety Week, National Iced Tea Month, Repeat Day (I said "Repeat Day"), National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day and National Onion Day.
3. June is going to be hot. According to a recent study on the human cost of climate change, 37 percent of heat deaths around the world are directly related to global warming, AP News reported. Dozens of researchers who looked at heat deaths in 732 cities around the globe from 1991 to 2018 calculated that 37 percent were caused by higher temperatures from human-caused warming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.