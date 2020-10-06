3 Things to Know Today

1. With doctors saying he’s not “out of the woods” and facing criticism for recklessly downplaying the significance of COVID-19 through a tweet, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.
2. Among the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or were self-quarantining as of Monday, Oct. 5: President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump (diagnosed, isolating), Attorney General William Barr (not diagnosed, self-quarantine), White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (diagnosed) and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
3. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the two leading vice presidential candidates, are scheduled to debate Wednesday, Oct. 7. The pair will be separated by plexiglass during the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.