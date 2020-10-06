3 Things to Know Today

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for COVID-19, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

1. With doctors saying he’s not “out of the woods” and facing criticism for recklessly downplaying the significance of COVID-19 through a tweet, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

2. Among the people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or were self-quarantining as of Monday, Oct. 5: President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump (diagnosed, isolating), Attorney General William Barr (not diagnosed, self-quarantine), White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (diagnosed) and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

3. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the two leading vice presidential candidates, are scheduled to debate Wednesday, Oct. 7. The pair will be separated by plexiglass during the event.

