3 Things To Know Today

1. Saturday, Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday. Consumers are encouraged to shop at small and local businesses this day and take advantage of holiday sales and deals. This year it may be more important than ever to support the mom and pop retailers because of the pandemic’s effect on the economy. Find out if your favorite store has a website you can shop from if you’re not comfortable visiting them in person right now.
2. Holiday trend – Toys targeting bored adults stuck at home during the pandemic. Hasbro has new moldable Play-Doh varieties that smell like things adults would recognize, such as lattes, fresh cut grass and smoked meats. LEGO wants adults to put on their headphones and “forget about the rest of the world” while turning the plastic pieces in their new kits into hangable art. There are also more adult coloring books and challenging puzzles on the market.
3. This year, Farm Rescue has been helping more ag producers taken out of commission by COVID-19. The pandemic has rippled through the farm economy leading to more bankruptcies. The group typically helps farmers who have been injured, are seriously ill or have been hit by natural disasters. The group is planning a country music benefit concert for Dec. 9 and will be streamed live on YouTube from Nashville.
