3 Things to Know Today

1. Due to the Christmas holiday on Saturday, your weekend edition of Daily News will be produced early and delivered Friday, Dec. 24. Our office will be closed Friday.
2. The jury on the former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter trial continued deliberations Wednesday for a third day. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more. Potter has stated she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun.
3. A Pfizer pill has become the first U.S. authorized at-home COVID treatment. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection. The FDA authorized the drug for adults and children 12 and older with a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms who face the highest risk of hospitalization.
