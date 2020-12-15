3 Things to Know Today

1. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is now above 300,000, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a widespread campaign to halt the outbreak. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out this week, and if a second vaccine is authorized soon, 20 million people could be immunized by month’s end. Health care workers and in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are expected to receive the first round of vaccines available.
2. Secretary of State Steve Simon presided over Minnesota’s 41st Electoral College Assembly Monday, where the state’s 10 electors cast their official Electoral College votes for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president of the United States of America. In Minnesota, electors are required by law to vote for the presidential candidate who won the state and to whom they were pledged. The three Electors in the North Dakota Electoral College Assembly cast their votes for President Donald Trump.
3. Inside today: Look to our B section for our annual Season’s Greetings, featuring letters to Santa from area second grade classrooms.
