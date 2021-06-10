3 Things to Know Today

1. The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline announced Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the controversial project after the Biden administration revoked its permit in January, CNN reported.

2. Had it been completed, the Keystone XL pipeline would have carried oil from Canada’s tar sands into the United States. The question remains whether other projects will also be affected or terminated.

3. Famous people with a June 10 birthday include pioneering Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (1895-1952); former royal husband Prince Philip (1921-2021); singer-actress Judy Garland (1922-1969); actress Elizabeth Hurley (1965-); comedian Bill Burr (1968-); and figure skating champ Tara Lipinski (1982-).

Tags

Load comments