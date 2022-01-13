3 Things to Know Today

1. The late Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who has called Reid a “great American,” paid silent tribute, stopping by briefly as Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda. He was recalled as one of the Senate’s more significant, and memorable, leaders and a soft-spoken “force of thunder.” Reid, who had pancreatic cancer, died last month at age 82.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have increased by about 33 percent and deaths are up by about 40 percent from a week earlier, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said U.S. COVID-19 cases, driven by the fast spreading Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks, Reuters reported. “The magnitude of this increase is largely related to the Omicron variant, which now represents about 90% of the COVID-19 cases in the country,” she told reporters.
3. Ronnie Spector, singer of the 1960s hits “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You” has died at the age of 78, her family said in a statement on Wednesday. Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, died surrounded by family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan, after a brief battle with cancer, the statement said.
