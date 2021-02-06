3 Things to Know Today

1. The Pentagon will send more than 1,100 troops to five vaccination centers in the first wave of increased military support for the White House campaign to get more American vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month.
2. Coronavirus cases have been dropping at U.S. homes for the elderly and infirm the last few weeks, with fewer new cases recorded and fewer facilities reporting outbreaks. More than 153,000 residents of the country’s nursing homes and assisted living centers have died of COVID-19, accounting for 36 percent of the U.S. pandemic death toll, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Approximately 2,000 nursing homes are now virus-free, about 13 percent nationally.
3. This day in history: In 1964, the "British Invasion" began as the Beatles arrived in New York for their first U.S. tour.
