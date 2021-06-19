3 Things to Know Today

1. Fans or no fans, Japan's top medical adviser said the safest way to hold the Tokyo Olympics is without any fans. Dr. Shigeru Omi’s recommendation seems to put him at odds with organizers and the International Olympic Committee with the Olympics opening in just five weeks on July 23. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago, and organizers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed.
2. A poll shows Americans are resuming pre-pandemic life. Just 21 percent are very or extremely worried about a COVID-19 infection in their inner circle — the lowest level since the pandemic began — and only 25 percent are highly concerned that the lifted restrictions will lead to additional people being infected in their community, an AP poll found.
3. Israel bombs Gaza City despite ceasefire signed in May. The Israeli government said it targeted Hamas sites in Gaza City and Khan Younis. "Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. Last month, at least 232 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and 10 people were killed from Hamas rockets in Israel.
