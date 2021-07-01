3 Things to Know Today
Courtesy Zippia

1. North Dakota spends more on fireworks per person than almost any other state. The state ranks no. 8 in money spent according to data from the US Trade Census. The 10 states that put up the most explosions in the sky for the special holiday are 1. Missouri, 2. Nebraska, 3. Kansas, 4. Alabama, 5. South Carolina, 6. Wyoming, 7. Nevada, 8. North Dakota, 9. Indiana, 10. Ohio.

2. Minnesota is number six on the list of 20 best states to visit on a road trip. The list was put together by WalletHub. More than two-thirds of Americans are planning on a road trip this summer. Factors used in scoring include average gas prices, population density and number of attractions.

3. New food to try at the Minnesota State Fair this summer includes Bison Bites, a spin on ravioli with bison meat; Buffalo Chicken Doughskit, biscuit-style doughnuts stuffed with chicken; and a Waffle Burger. Who’s ready to try these? The state fair runs Aug. 26-Sept. 6.

