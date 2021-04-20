3 Things to Know Today

1. NDSCS will celebrate their postponed 2020 Homecoming this weekend, April 23-24. Various events and activities will be held during the celebration weekend, including tailgating from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Blikre, a baseball double-header starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at John Randall Field and a softball double-header at 1 p.m. at the Gayle Miller Softball Complex. A football showcase runs 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Frank Vertin Field.
2. NDSCS Catbacker Luncheon is at 12 p.m. Friday, April 23. Homecoming Honorees will be spotlighted during the Alumni and Friends Awards Recognition at 7 p.m. Friday in The Alley at Hektner Student Center. Livestream info is available at ndscsalumni.com/homecoming.
3. The NDSCS Letterwinners and Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized Saturday evening in The Alley, with a social starting at 6 p.m. and banquet at 7 p.m.
