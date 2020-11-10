3 Things to Know Today

1.This day in history: In 1969, “Sesame Street” premiered on PBS. Read more about the beloved children’s show on A5.
2. President-elect Joe Biden has targeted the coronavirus as the immediate priority of his new administration, as the nation surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases Monday. He has formed a coronavirus advisory board heavily weighted by scientists and doctors. The same day, Pharmaceutical company Pfizer also announced progress with its vaccine trial, which sent financial markets soaring. Although that news may be optimistic, the country’s surging caseloads was a grim reminder the nation is still in the grip of the worst pandemic in more than a century.
3. The beloved host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Alex Trebek, died Sunday at the age of 80 after nearly a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. For 36 years, he brought together liberals and conservatives, city dwellers and rural folk, grandchildren and grandparents for a half-hour of brainy exercise.
