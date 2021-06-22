3 Things to Know Today

1. Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, is at risk of ceasing operations. Police last week arrested five top editors and executives of Apple Daily under the city’s tough national security law on suspicion of foreign collusion, searched its offices and froze $2.3 million worth of assets of three companies linked to the newspaper. Apple Daily has been outspoken in defending Hong Kong’s freedoms.
2. Tokyo Olympics will welcome 10,000 Japanese resident fans, 50 percent of what is typically allowed. The restrictions are in place for every event, regardless of whether it will be held outdoors or indoors. Still, health officials fear that in a country where the vast majority of people have yet to be vaccinated, crowds at the Olympics could drive cases up.
3. Claudette regained tropical storm status Monday after a deadly weekend that resulted in 13 deaths, eight were children involved in a multi-vehicle crash. The children who died Saturday were in a van for a youth home for abused or neglected children. The crash also killed a man and his baby.
