3 Things to Know Today

1. The city of Campbell, Minnesota, celebrates 150 years this weekend. Saturday’s events include a Main Street walk at 8 a.m., a parade, vendor show, car show, children’s activities, petting zoo and more, ending with a street dance with live music. Sunday’s events include a church service and breakfast.

2. The summer issue of Southern Valley Living is available now! Read about your talented neighbors and community members, and get expert advice on everything from gardening to interior decorating.

3. The search of the collapsed Surfside condo building has shifted from rescue to recovery. Emergency workers have spent 14 days digging through rubble to look for survivors, but Wednesday afternoon, family members were told the rescue dogs and sound devices would be removed. The search for bodies will continue. The death toll was 46 with 94 people unaccounted for as of Wednesday, July 7.

