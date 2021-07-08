3 Things to Know Today

1. The city of Campbell, Minnesota, celebrates 150 years this weekend. Saturday’s events include a Main Street walk at 8 a.m., a parade, vendor show, car show, children’s activities, petting zoo and more, ending with a street dance with live music. Sunday’s events include a church service and breakfast.
2. The summer issue of Southern Valley Living is available now! Read about your talented neighbors and community members, and get expert advice on everything from gardening to interior decorating.
3. The search of the collapsed Surfside condo building has shifted from rescue to recovery. Emergency workers have spent 14 days digging through rubble to look for survivors, but Wednesday afternoon, family members were told the rescue dogs and sound devices would be removed. The search for bodies will continue. The death toll was 46 with 94 people unaccounted for as of Wednesday, July 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.