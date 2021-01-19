3 Things to Know Today

1. North Dakota’s massive $1.1B bonding proposal is being withdrawn and will be replaced by a less costly proposal, Republican legislative leaders announced Monday. Priority will be given only to water and flood-control projects, GOP leaders said.
2. A pair of legislative proposals could reduce penalties for underage drinking in North Dakota. Alcohol use by North Dakota teens is among the highest in the nation, state health officials said, and remains an issue that more than 90 percent of adults in the state have identified as a problem in their communities.
3. Census Bureau director to resign: Facing criticism over efforts to produce citizenship data to comply with an order from President Donald Trump, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham said Monday he planned to resign with the change of presidential administrations. Census data is used to determine how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets, as well as the distribution of $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending.
