3 Things to Know Today

1. 128 people are still missing following Surfside condo collapse. An audit found the number of missing persons to be less than initially tallied. Authorities also announced the recovery of two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. That raised the confirmed death toll to 20 people.
2. American champion Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana. Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay. Richardson put out a Tweet that said, simply: “I am human.”
3. Hiring in the U.S. increased in June, the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.
