4-H photo contest begins Aug. 1

Wilkin County 4-H Extension’s Photography Contest will begin Saturday, Aug. 1, and runs until Saturday, Aug. 22. The contest is open to all youth, not just 4-H members, who have completed grades three through their freshman year of college.
“We know Wilkin County 4-Her’s, youth and families and the community are mission out on this year’s fair. So we really wanted to find a way to connect with our community and celebrate those things that we are missing for the fair,” Wilkin County 4-H Summer Intern Rylee Smith said.
The contest has three different categories. The first is to decorate a door of a favorite fair activity such as going on rides or visiting animals. The second is to make your favorite fair food at home such as mini donuts, pretzels and hot dogs. The final category is to share your favorite fair memory.
Community youth can complete each category of the contest, take a photo and submit to be entered in for a chance to win.
The community is invited to judge and vote youths’ work through visiting the Wilkin County 4-H Extension Facebook page and the winner will be chosen based on the number of likes each submission receives. Additionally, another way for the community to vote is that submissions will be posted at Wilkin County Fairgrounds at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. A voting station will be located at the 4-H canteen.
Submissions will be displayed as they are submitted and will remain there until the end of the contest.
Winners and runners up will be announced on Sunday. Aug. 23.
“It’s very important to us to have the community involved in 4-H and we are always trying to find fun things for the youth to do even if there isn’t a fair,” Smith said.
More information can be found at https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6hSORtcIKuYomEt or by visiting the Wilkin County 4-H Facebook page.
