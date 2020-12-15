Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler presented four lifesaving awards at the county commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The first two people to receive the award were Breckenridge Police Officer Alec Gjerdevig and Correctional Officer Aaron Wood.
Following an arrest in August, Gjerdevig noticed a line of clothes wrapped around the inmate’s neck in the changeout room, Fiedler read. Gjerdevig picked up the inmate to loosen the tension around his neck. Gjerdevig and Wood removed the clothing from the inmate’s neck and the shelf it was looped around, Fiedler said.
The inmate’s face was pale and beginning to turn purple. Gjerdevig and Wood rubbed his sternum until they saw his eyelids flutter and his breathing return. The inmate was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for his injuries, Fiedler said.
“Without these two’s actions, I think he probably would have died in jail,” Fiedler said.
Fiedler congratulated the two officers and presented them their awards as the audience and commissioners stood and clapped.
The next two people awarded the lifesaving award were Correctional Officers Alex Jaroszewski and Ezra Andersen.
In September, Jaroszewski walked past a holding unit and noticed what looked to be blood on the floor. The inmate inside was slumped over on the bunk, Fiedler read. Jaroszewski called for backup and for an ambulance through Ambulance Service Inc. in Breckenridge.
Andersen joined Jaroszewski to help with the situation. The officers found the inmate had a strong pulse, but saw a scrap of towel wrapped tightly around his upper arm.
After removing the towel, the officers found the source of the blood to be a hole in the inmate’s wrist. The inmate had chewed open his wrist and was swallowing his own blood, Fiedler said. The officers kept the inmate talking and plugged the hole in his wrist until the ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.
“Thank you, guys,” Commissioner Eric Klindt said, as Fiedler gave the two officers their awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.