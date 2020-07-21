4 Things to Know Today

1. Some portions of the U.S. COVID-19 relief funding are expiring soon and efforts are ongoing to evaluate the possibility of another round of stimulus funding. In particular, previous COVID-19 funding bills provided for increased unemployment insurance — and extra $600 per week — which will expire next week.
2. The CDC reported 3.7 million total cases of COVID-19 (67,574 new) and 139,659 deaths (877 new). In total, 25 states and New York City have reported more than 40,000 new cases total. The U.S. is currently averaging more than 750 deaths per day.
3. Mosquito spraying will take place in Wahpeton Tuesday night.
4. Today in history: In 1861, the first Battle of Bull Run — the first major battle of the Civil War — was fought in Virginia, ending in a Confederate victory. Read more about it on page 4.
