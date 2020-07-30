4 Things to Know Today

1. Mosquito Spraying: The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Thursday, July 30.  The application will run from 9 p.m. -12 a.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening. The mosquito control product used by the city is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.  For more information visit www.wahpeton.com/vectorcontrol.

2. Greetings and salutations! July 30 is recognized as the International Day of Friendship. Say hello to someone new today.

3. Today in history: On this day in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law. It was an amendment to the Social Security Act of 1935.

4. Today’s birthdays include author Emily Brontë (1818-1848); auto maker Henry Ford (1863-1947); actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947-); actress Delta Burke (1956-); actress Lisa Kudrow (1963-) and director Christopher Nolan (1970-).

