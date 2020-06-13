4 Things To Know Today

1. Demolition begins Monday: On June 15 a contractor will be in Wahpeton to begin demolition on the old KC Hall. Second Avenue North will be closed in both directions between Sixth Street North and the west entrance to the Town Center Square Parking Lot. Closure will go up June 15 at 8 a.m. and be in place for the duration of the project. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. Contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department for more info at 642-6565.
2. The reconstruction project on Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls at the Otter Tail-Wilkin County line is underway and concrete resurfacing begins Monday, June 15. See page 4 for more info.
3. About 90 percent of Americans now say they’re wearing a mask as the country begins reopening, according to a poll conducted by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago.
4. The Federal Reserve is promising to use its “full range of tools” to pull the country out of a recession brought on by a global pandemic, signaling it would keep interest rates low through 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.