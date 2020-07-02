4 Things To Know Today

1. The Minnesota FBI field office is warning people to be aware of fraudulent postings, cards or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the coronavirus, many which include the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s seal. The information is not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.
2. More than 400 companies are pausing advertising on Facebook in July in a growing protest over how the social media giant handles hate speech and other harmful content.
3. Today’s birthdays: Medgar Evers (1925-1963), civil rights activist; Richard Petty (1937-), NASCAR driver; Larry David (1947-), writer/actor; Jose Canseco (1964-), baseball player; Johnny Weir (1984-), figure skater; Lindsay Lohan (1986-), actress; Alex Morgan (1989-), soccer player; Margot Robbie (1990-), actress.
4. Today’s fact: The first zeppelin airship, which made its debut flight over Lake Constance, Germany, on this day in 1900, was 420 feet long and powered by a 16-horsepower engine.
