4 Things to Know Today

1. There are no new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County. The state is at 74 COVID-19 related deaths and 344 active cases, including 15 in Richland County.
2. This day in history: The first roller coaster opened in America in 1884. Read more about it on A5.
3. Negotiations between Major League Baseball and its players have ground to a halt over a labor dispute. The owners and the players’ union have been unable to figure out how to share the financial cost of playing a season without fans in the stands.
4. Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, said the additional $600 boost to unemployment benefits might be dissuading some Americans from going back to work as businesses reopen across the country. The boost, which started in April, expires at the end of July. Democrats want to extend funding for the payments. The White House is considering a reform measure that would provide some sort of bonus for returning to work, the Wall Street Journal reported.
