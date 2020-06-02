4 Things to Know Today

1. NASA astronauts were successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket over the weekend, and are now on the International Space Station. Saturday’s liftoff was the first from the U.S. in nine years.
2. What’s going on with this year’s Downtown Chalkfest? Find out by reading Page A5.
3. Today in History: U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. It declared all Native Americans to be American citizens.
4. Today’s Birthdays include first First Lady Martha Washington (1731-1802); “Leave it to Beaver” star Jerry Mathers (1948-); “Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady (1972-) and actor Zachary Quinto (1978-).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.