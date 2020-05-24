4 Things to Know Today

1. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, North Dakota’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be conducted virtually. Citizens are invited to view the live-stream available on the N.D. National Guard’s website, www.ndguard.nd.gov beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 25.

2. President Donald Trump called on state governors to reopen places of worship, saying they are essential during the coronavirus pandemic. New federal recommendations are voluntary, although the president said he would override governors for not following them.

3. Today in History: “What hath God wrought,” Samuel Morse tapped out in 1844. He was delivering the world’s first telegraph message.

4. Today’s Birthdays include Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (1819-1901); comedian Tommy Chong (1938-); singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (1941-); singer Patti LaBelle (1944-); actress Priscilla Presley (1945-) and actor John C. Reilly (1965-).

