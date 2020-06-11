4 Things To Know Today

1. A sealcoating project in Wahpeton starts this morning. See page 4 for streets affected. People are asked not to park on those streets Thursday and Friday.
2. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased in 19 states. While 24 states are trending downward, trends in seven states remain steady. Nationally, more than 1.9 million people have been infected by the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from John Hopkins University. Many states have loosened restrictions put in place in March to curb the spread, but there is no vaccine available yet.
3. Aerial mosquito spraying will take place in Rothsay, Minnesota, Thursday evening between 7-11 p.m., weather permitting.
4. This Day in History: In 1963, Alabama Gov. George Wallace, confronted by National Guard troops, allowed the University of Alabama to be desegregated.
