4 Things to Know Today

2. U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., announced he is exploring the possibility of running as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Amash would likely face President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
3. On This Date: Christopher Columbus was given royal commission in 1492. Spanish monarchs Isabella I and Ferdinand II helped fund Columbus’ voyage to the New World.
4. Thursday’s birthdays include “The Munsters” star Al Lewis (1923-2006); Academy Award winner Cloris Leachman (1926-); King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (1946-); “Big Bang Theory” stars Johnny Galecki (1975-) and Kunal Nayyar (1981-); actress Kirsten Dunst (1982-); and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot (1985-)
