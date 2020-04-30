4 Things to Know Today

1. Looking for updated coronavirus coverage? We’ve got it in each edition of the Daily News and on our website, www.wahpetondailynews.com.

2. U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., announced he is exploring the possibility of running as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Amash would likely face President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

3. On This Date: Christopher Columbus was given royal commission in 1492. Spanish monarchs Isabella I and Ferdinand II helped fund Columbus’ voyage to the New World.

4. Thursday’s birthdays include “The Munsters” star Al Lewis (1923-2006); Academy Award winner Cloris Leachman (1926-); King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (1946-); “Big Bang Theory” stars Johnny Galecki (1975-) and Kunal Nayyar (1981-); actress Kirsten Dunst (1982-); and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot (1985-)

