4 Things to Know Today

1. Minn. Gov. Tim Walz Friday announced that he will convene a special legislative session beginning on August 12, 2020. Walz intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days to ensure the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.
3. The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2018 property tax refund before the Aug. 15, 2020 deadline. Additionally, the 2019 property tax refund season is open and claims for 2019 refunds can be filed from now until Aug. 15, 2021. Renters have started receiving their 2019 refunds and homeowners can expect to start seeing their refunds at the end of August.
4. Show us your fair side in the Fair Favorites Photography Contest
The contest started Aug. 1. Open to any youth who has completed grade 3 or higher, 4-H membership not required. DIY your favorite part about the Wilkin County Fair. Submit your entries at z.umn.edu/WC4HPhotographyContest
