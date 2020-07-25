4 Things to Know Today

1 The FDA says at least 75 brands of hand sanitizer may be toxic, and regulators have recalled many widely available brands because they contain methanol – wood alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin, the agency said in an advisory, and can cause blindness. It can be lethal if ingested. The list of recalled brands can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol/.
2 This is the last week for the garden art exhibit at the Red Door Art Gallery. The rural art exhibit goes up next and runs from Aug. 4 to Sept. 30. The artists’ reception Aug. 13.
3 This day in history: In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.
4 Minnesota announced 773 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the second consecutive day with more than 700 cases. Since Monday, the state’s health officials have announced nearly 3,300 new infections, bringing to total known cases to 49,488 in Minnesota.
