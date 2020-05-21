4 Things To Know Today

1. A North Dakota construction company touted by President Trump was awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a section of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. offered the lowest price for the 42-mile section through Arizona mountains.
2. Remember to line Dakota Avenue at 4 p.m. Friday to cheer on the Wahpeton High School seniors.
3. Cybercriminals are developing phony COVID-19 tracking apps for mobile devices, which use digital tracking to help and notify users who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus. They are using phishing emails to lure victims to malicious websites that could steal your information. Experts warn to never click on a link in email or text message that you weren’t expecting and stay up to date on local regulations and containment efforts through official government websites and trusted news sources.
4. Wahpeton wants residents to get their yards cleaned up of junk, inoperable vehicle, trash, tall weeds and grass. The police department will be enforcing Ordinance 12-92 and sending out letters for clean-up.
