4 Things to Know Today

1. Minn. Gov. Tim Walz announced Phase 3 of the Stay Safe MN plan, to allow cautious and safe re-opening indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues beginning June 10.
2. Tuesday is primary election day in North Dakota. Voters submitted their mail-in ballots for a number of local, county and state races. The primaries allow voters to select candidates to run in the general election to be held Nov. 3.
3. U.S. unemployment dropped unexpectedly in May to 13.3 percent as reopened businesses began recalling millions of workers faster than economists predicted, triggering a rally on Wall Street Friday. Economists had predicted unemployment could hit 20 percent in May.
4. ND Gov. Doug Burgum accepted the resignation Thursday of Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Leann Bertsch and thanked her for 15 years of leadership. She leaves for the private sector. Burgum appointed new DOCR Director of Administration Dave Krabbenhoft as interim director.
