4 Things To Know Today

1. North Dakota schools will continue with distance learning for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday.

2. Several of the country’s largest airline companies are now requiring passengers to wear face masks during flights, in an effort to keep their customers and staff safe from the coronavirus. Delta, United, and American Airlines, along with Frontier Airlines, are following the lead of JetBlue Airways, which became the first U.S. airline to initiate the requirement.

3. President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to limit the use of foreign-supplied components in the nation’s electric grid, declaring it poses an “extraordinary threat to national security.” The strategy is intended to protect the nation’s electricity grid from attacks by foreign powers including Russia and China.

4. The FDA authorized emergency use of an anti-viral drug, remdesivir, for COVID-19 patients after researchers reported that it shortened the recovery times in people who have fallen ill from the new coronavirus. Use of the drug will be limited to the duration of the pandemic.

