4 Things To Know Today

1. Today we have a special Salute to Service section, highlighting our essential workers. Turn to pages B1-6 to see our Hometown Heroes and be sure to thank all our essential workers when you see them.
2. Denim Day is Wednesday, April 29. Donations can be collected for our local crisis centers for the privilege of wearing jeans that day. Read more about it on page A7.
3. The coronavirus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices in the U.S. Tyson Foods ran a full-page ad in the New York Times Sunday and other newspapers outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants, the Associated Press reported. Pork plants in the Midwest have been especially hit hard – the 15 largest pork-processing plants account for 60 percent of all pork processed.
4. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has risen past 55,000. The CDC has created new guidelines for seven types of organizations as restrictions across the country are starting to ease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.